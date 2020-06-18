By Trend

First president of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus infection, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the elbasy.

The report said that Nazarbayev continues carrying out activities via videoconferencing.

“Currently, the First President of Kazakhstan is self-isolating. Unfortunately, the last test of Elbasy for coronavirus infection came out positive. There is no nothing to worry about. Nursultan Nazarbayev continues to work remotely,” the report said.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.