By Trend

Turkmenistan Airlines has extended the cancellation of all international flights until July 20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.



In particular, according to the decision, flights to Istanbul, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Minsk, Almaty, Frankfurt, Birmingham, Amritsar, Delhi, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beijing and Bangkok have been cancelled.

The passengers with tickets for these flights can apply for a refund or to rebook their flights after the resumption of flights.

Earlier, Turkmenistan Airlines canceled flights until June 20, 2020.



Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has not registered coronavirus infection or suspicion of it.

