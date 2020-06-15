By Trend

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called on the government to have control over the economic effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and to take care of the low-income class - as priorities, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Although economists believe that the economic effects of COVID-19 are more lasting and harmful than the coronavirus itself, the government has been implementing special measures to prevent any serious damage done to people," said Rouhani during the meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters.

Rouhani pointed out that the government didn't have major problems with supplying the low-income class with essential goods.

"Close monitoring and timely response to rising prices are of the most serious tasks for the government officials, producers and sellers,” said Rouhani. “Any negligence in this regard is unacceptable.”

Rouhani stressed that the new 'negative psychological wave' should not be allowed to overshadow the living conditions of the people.

Referring to high prices of housing and home appliances in recent days, he said that with the policies proposed by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and the Ministry of Industry to the government's economic headquarters, efforts will be made to manage the prices.

Rouhani added that accelerating implementation of large-scale national housing projects is among the effective measures to control the housing prices.

The president also called on the Central Bank to take the necessary steps to increase the share of housing construction credits and loans in order to strengthen supply and move on with the national housing project.

