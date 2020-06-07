By Trend

The volume of business sector turnover increased by 13.5 percent in first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of previous year and amounted to 26 billion lari ($8.4 billion) in Georgia, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat)

The production value of the business sector is characterized by the growth tendency. In the first quarter of 2020, its volume equaled to 10.3 billion lari ($3.3 billion), which is 8.4 percent higher year-on-year.

In the first quarter of 2020, 60 percent of total turnover accounts for large business, 16.6 percent – for medium business, while 23.4 percent accounts for small business.

In terms of production value, 44.3 percent accounts for large business, 24.4 percent – for medium business, and 31.3 percent for small business.

As reported, i the first quarter of 2020, the number of employees in the business sector by regions is distributed as follows: Tbilisi – 64 percent, Adjara – 10 percent, Kvemo Kartli – 6.9 percent, Imereti – 5.6 prcent, Samegrelo-Zemo svaneti – 4 percent.

---

