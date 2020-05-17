By Trend

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday reported 1,610 new COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths in Turkey, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has climbed to 148,067 while the death toll surged to 4,096, Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted 42,236 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out to 1,589,625, he stated.

In addition, 108,137 patients have recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak, while 906 are being treated at intensive care units and 474 intubated, according to the minister.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.

---

