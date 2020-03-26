By Trend

Turkmenistan is organizing the return of its citizens from countries infected with coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to “Turkmenistan today” State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

"Türkmenhowayollary" agency organized charter flights to China, to bring back its citizens. All the planes had medical personnel who immediately took care of the Turkmen citizens.

In addition to China, Turkmenistan also organized the return of its citizens from Turkey, Russia, Belarus and other countries.

Students who returned to Turkmenistan will continue their education remotely.

There are no cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan. The country takes all necessary measures to prevent the enter of infection into the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 21,300. Over 471,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 114,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

