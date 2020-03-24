By Trend

Georgian citizens will be brought back to Georgia from different European countries gradually, Davit Zalkaliani, Georgian Foreign Minister said, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

"Since returnees will have to undergo a 14 day-long mandatory quarantine upon their arrival in Georgia, the country needs to have appropriate infrastructure on the ground," Zalkaliani said.

According to the minister, over the past two weeks, 3,000 citizens have returned to the country with the help of the government. Georgia was one of the first states that brought back its citizens from China.

Zalkaliani said a charter flight will be carried out from Berlin soon to bring Georgian citizens back to Georgia.

Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 54 confirmed cases of the coronavirus; eight individuals have recovered.

As of now, 3,254 people are under quarantine in Georgia, with 233 others in hospitals.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

As of today, over 381,500 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 16,500. Meanwhile, over 101,800 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.