By Trend

Tenth case of coronavirus infection was detected in Kazakhstan, Spokesperson for Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry Dias Akhmetshrip said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Akhmetshrip said that the case was detected in Almaty city.

“A woman arrived in Kazakhstan via Istanbul – Almaty plane on March 15, 2020 tested positive for coronavirus infection,” he said.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 10.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 6,500. Over 169,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 77,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

