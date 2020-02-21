By Akbar Mammadov

Mothers of Armenian military servicemen, who died in non-combat situations, have staged a protest outside of a government building in Armenia to demand investigation into their sons’ deaths.

The protesters demanded that the governments holds a session to discuss re-opening the death cases of their sons, implement a fair investigation and punish culprits including representatives of law enforcement agencies involved in these cases and takes measures to end crimes in the army.

Between 15 and 18 Armenian soldiers have died in non-combat situations since January 2020. It is noteworthy that most of the soldiers have died in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Armenian military leadership, however, has not responded to the public outcry over the soldiers' deaths so far.

There were rumors that the so-called "defense minister" and "defense army commander" of troops in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Karen Abrahamyan would resign, however, there has not been any resignations yet.

The representative of the illegal “military unit” placed in Karabakh Senor Hasratyan has told the Armenian media that he did not possess any information about Abrahamyan’s resignation.

“I can only say about the current situation in the army that the army (illegal “military unit”) acts according to the preparation plan of the year.”

Meanwhile, the relatives of the fallen Armenian soldiers have said that “Harutyunyan is the person beating most soldiers”.

Relatives of Armenian soldiers who died in non-combat situations in different years have also held a protest in front of the government building.

Armenian Mnister of Justice of Rustam Badasyan has met protesters and heard their complaints.

Family members of Armenian military servants have protested the appointment of Jalal Harutyunyan who frequently beats soldiers during the military service according to mothers of the soldiers placed in occupied Karabakh.