Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region has introduced water saving technology in its agriculture, and the technololgy allows to harvest up to 823,000 tons of grain during drought season, region’s Deputy Governor Almas Batanov told Trend.

He highlighted the use of water saving technology while talking on various modern technologies currently used in the region’s agriculture.

According to Batanov, area of applying the water saving technology amounted to 402,000 ha in 2019, which equals 40 percent of total sowing area of grain and oil seeds. Furthermore, some 179 sowing complexes are used in region for sowing the crops on the territory of 517,000 ha.

"The largest number of complexes is in Ertis district (48), Tereknol district (45) and Zhelezin district (28)," he said.

Another technology used in the region is automated accounting of number of animals, including tribal registration, issuance of veterinary documents and numbers for ear tags.

"Digital programs in animal husbandry, milking robots, sensor systems, data bases and other digital instruments are also used in the Pavlodar region," Batanov said.

Thus, use of mentioned above technologies allows to implement sowing of spring crops in optimal terms, increase production and labor efficiency in agriculture, he said.

"Use of water saving technology during drought in 2019 allowed to harvest 823,000 tons of grain with average land productivity of 10.5 centners per ha," Batanov said.

In turn, decrease of manual labor during sowing and harvesting alongside decrease of expenditures and use of productive and qualitative seeds lead to increase of land productivity and gross harvesting of agriculture goods, Batanov concluded.

