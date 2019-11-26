By Rasana Gasimova

The United Arab Emirates has been strengthening cooperation with Central Asian countries.

The country’s State Minister for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al met Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on November 23 in Dubai where the ministers discussed the development of Turkmen-Emirates ties including the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian collaboration, Turkmen media reported.

It was noted during the meeting that the countries have close standpoints with regards to international issues. The parties discussed the importance of the upcoming international “EXPO-2020” exhibition in Dubai that Turkmenistan intends to attend.

Rashid Meredov also met with the Deputy Prime-minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on November 24 in Abu Dhabi.

During the discussions, the parties noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries. It was noted that the mutual visits of the two countries’ leaders give vital impulse to the strengthening of Turkmen-Emirati ties.

The parties also emphasized the effectiveness of trade-economic relations and underlined the necessity of exchanging expertise in the area of high technologies, urban planning, transport and communications.

Meredov then met with the UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Gargash.

Underlining the significance of opening the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in the UAE, the ministers touched upon the key aspects of bilateral relations’ agenda. They paid special attention to the collaboration between the external policy agencies of the two countries, including the holding of regular political consultations. The issues of expanding ties in the field of energy, transport, education, sport and tourism were also discussed.

UAE and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations in 1995. In 2002, the UAE embassy opened in Ashgabat.

The year 2012 witnessed a turning point in the bilateral relations when the two sides agreed to set up a joint committee to develop cooperation across multiple field to the higher good of the two peoples.

The committee aimed to streamline the exchange of information and expertise and ensure further collaboration.

The two countries have signed a number of agreements, Memorandums of Understanding, to support establishing joint projects in the energy field as well as opening more channels of coordination in various political, economic, trade and investment fields in the best interest of the two countries and their peoples.

The UAE is among the top five trading partners of Turkmenistan, which imports its needs of electrical equipment, electronics, high technology, trucks, cars and others from the UAE.

