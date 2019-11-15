By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Tajikistan and Kuwait have signed a program on cooperation in the field of tourism.

During the visit of the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda to Kuwait, the parties signed on November 11, 2019, the Program on cooperation in the field of tourism between the Government of Tajikistan and the Government of Kuwait for 2020–2023.

Rasulzoda and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Kuwait, Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah, were present during the signing ceremony.

Chairman of the Committee on Tourism Development of Tajikistan Numon Abdugafforzoda, and the Minister of Information and the State Minister for Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammed al-Jabri signed the document.

A day later, the Investment Forum entitled “Investment Climate in Tajikistan” was held at Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At the beginning of the event, Rasulzoda made a speech on investments, privileges for investors, protection of their rights and interests in Tajikistan.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management Farrukh Khamralizoda made a report on the investment climate in Tajikistan.

Moreover, Rasulzoda and Khamralizoda answered the questions from participants.

Deputy Chairman of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce Abdulwahab Al-Wazzan, as well as representatives of the business community and commercial companies of Kuwait, attended the event.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait were established on March 31, 1995. Kuwait was one of the first states in the world community to recognize the independence of Tajikistan.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

