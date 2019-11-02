By Trend

Belarusian Prime Minister Syarhey Rumas proposed holding regular meetings on nuclear safety at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent on November 2, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Belarus has observer status in the SCO.

“Time has come to think about creating a mechanism for regular meetings on nuclear energy and nuclear safety within the SCO,” said Rumas.

Rumas recalled that Belarus is actively developing cooperation on issues of strengthening nuclear safety and the peaceful uses of atomic energy.

With regard to Uzbekistan, the country plan to sign the main contract with Russia for the construction of a nuclear power plant by the end of the year, and construction work is expected to start in early 2020.

The 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Member States of the SCO is being held on Nov. 1-2 in Tashkent.

The agenda of the meeting included projects of more than 10 documents.

The event will discuss current issues on the agenda of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states, as well as prospects for further strengthening and developing cooperation within the organization.

During the meeting, the heads of government will also exchange views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda. The meeting participants plan to approve the draft new version of the SCO multilateral trade and economic cooperation program.

