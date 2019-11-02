By Trend

Turkmen-Georgian consultations were held in Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry November 1.

The parties discussed in detail a number of consular issues of mutual interest, the legal provisions for staying of Turkmen citizens in Georgia and Georgian citizens in Turkmenistan, issues related to Turkmen students studying in Georgia and others, the report said.

The parties also considered prospects for further development of cooperation and exchange of experience between the Turkmen State Migration Service and Georgia’s migration authorities.

At the end of the consultation, a corresponding protocol was signed.

Ashgabat and Tbilisi are exploring the projects to create transport and transit infrastructure between the regions of the Caspian Sea and Black Sea, the use of which will ensure broad inter-regional integration with the European and the Middle Eastern countries. The Lapis Lazuli transport corridor can be cited as an example.

In accordance with the Lapis Lazuli transit project, railways and motorways will connect the town of Torghundi Afghanistan’s Heart province with Ashgabat, and then with the Caspian Sea port of Turkmenbashi. The corridor will continue on to Baku, and then through Tbilisi to Ankara with branches in Poti and Batumi. Its final section will run from Ankara to Istanbul.

