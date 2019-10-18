By Trend

One of Turkmenistan’s key foreign policy vectors is the development of multifaceted cooperation with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, Trend reports on Oct. 18 referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary (TDH) state news agency.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s first state visit to Singapore in August 2019 can be cited as one of the concrete examples, said the agency.

The views on the prospects for cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, the oil and gas chemical industry, as well as in the areas of transport and logistics, seaport management, urban planning, agriculture and investment activity were exchanged during the meetings within the visit.

Turkmenistan also attaches great importance to strengthening fruitful cooperation with the Republic of Korea. President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in paid a state visit to Turkmenistan in April.

Korean companies are involved in various sectors of the local economy. The construction of a natural gas processing plant at the Galkynysh field, high-octane gasoline production units at a refinery complex and a polymer plant in the Balkan province can be cited as examples.

President Berdimuhamedov made an official visit to Japan in 2013 and top-level reciprocal visits were made in 2015.

Particular emphasis was placed on the most promising vectors of interaction, taking into account Turkmenistan’s policy on the industrialization and diversification of the economy, the creation of high-tech industries focused on the production of high-quality products that are competitive in the world markets.

The plants were built with the participation of Japanese companies. The plant for the production of ammonia and carbamide was built in Mary town of Mary province, the plant for the production of carbamide fertilizers was built in Garabogaz town in the Balkan province, the plant for the of polyethylene and polypropylene was built in Kiyanly town and the world's first plant for the production of environmentally friendly pure synthetic fuel - gas from natural gas was built in Ahal province.

A vivid example of mutually beneficial efforts with China is the implementation of a grandiose project, namely, the construction of a transnational gas pipeline through which Turkmen gas has been supplied to this country since 2009, ther report said.

According to the agreements reached at the highest level, Turkmenistan and China demonstrate readiness to promote a long-term partnership of a strategic nature.

