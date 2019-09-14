By Trend

Ashgabat hosted a regular meeting of the National Coordination Group for the Implementation of the EU Border Management Program in Central Asia – Phase 9 (BOMCA-9), Trend reports citing the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by the main partners of the Program in Turkmenistan - the Foreign Ministry, the State Customs Service, the State Border Service, the State Migration Service, the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as representatives of embassies of the EU countries accredited in Turkmenistan.

A meeting with the regional head of BOMCA-9 Maris Domins, the head of the customs component of the Program Vygantas Paigozinas and others was held at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The main strategy of the BOMCA Program is to promote stability and security of Central Asian countries through integrated border management and regional cooperation.

BOMCA assists Central Asian countries in their pursuit of regional economic development and facilitates trade in Central Asia, with neighboring countries and between the countries of Central Asia and the EU member states.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and sea borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

The BOMCA program began its activities in Central Asia in 2003.

