The Kyrgyz budget revenues in September have amounted to more than KGS 11.5 billion, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which cited the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the preliminary data of the Economy Ministry’s Central Treasury, in Sept. this year, republican budget revenues will amount to KGS 11 billion 741 million 322 thousand.

Including tax revenues – KGS 10 billion 871 million 146.6 thousand, non-tax revenues – KGS 870 million 175.4 thousand.

At the same time, the total expenditures of budget will amount to KGS 11 billion 630 million 361.8 thousand.

