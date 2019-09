By Trend

Turkmenistan’s Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service) has started accepting applications from foreign countries for permission to transport goods by road for 2020.

The agency belongs to the Ministry of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan.

Applications are accepted until Sept. 30, 2019.

Phone: (+99312) 39-03-34; 39-03-35; 39-03-36.

---

