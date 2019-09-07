By Trend

On September 6, 2019, the ninth meeting of the Interstate Council on Legal Protection and Intellectual Property Protection (ICLP), which is a sectorial cooperation body of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), was held in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Gulbara Kudaiberdieva, spokeswoman for the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation of the Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyzpatent) reported this.

There are 13 topical issues relating to the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights on the agenda. In 2018 and 2019, by the decision of the ICLP members, the chairman of the Kyrgyzpatent, Dinara Moldosheva, was elected as the chairman of the Council.

The Council prepared and adopted a number of important documents in the field of legal protection and protection of intellectual property by the highest bodies of the CIS, such as the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Countering the Production and Distribution of Counterfeit Products, the Agreement on the Formation and Development of the Intellectual Property Market of the CIS Member States and others.

The meeting of the Council was opened with a welcoming speech Moldosheva.

“At today's meeting of the council, we will discuss and approve the draft of such an important and relevant document as the draft Agreement on cooperation between the CIS member states on the prevention and suppression of the use of false trademarks and geographical indications. Over the years of the chairmanship of the Council, fruitful work has been done to promote important documents on the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights in our countries. I believe that today we will summarize the work of the two years of chairmanship on the part of our country, and express our readiness to actively participate in the further work of the council and comprehensively support the initiatives of members of the council,” Moldosheva said.

Timur Mansurov, representative of the CIS Executive Committee, head of the department of scientific and technical cooperation and innovation of the Department of Economic Cooperation, made a welcoming speech.

The meeting participants considered and made a number of important decisions. The draft Agreement on cooperation between the CIS member states on the prevention and suppression of the use of false trademarks and geographical indications was approved, and a decision was made to submit it to the CIS Executive Committee for consideration in the prescribed manner by the highest CIS bodies. Also, the work done by the Russian State Academy of Intellectual Property (RSTAIP) to finalize the draft Agreement on cooperation between the CIS member states to prevent and combat the use of false trademarks and geographical indications was also approved.

The participating countries agreed to continue work in this area under intergovernmental agreements. According to the regulation, the next plenipotentiary representative of the ICLP from Moldova Andrei Popa is re-elected chairman of the ICLP. It was decided to hold the next, tenth meeting of the ICLP in 2020 in Moldova.

The meeting is attended by plenipotentiaries in the field of intellectual property of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The Interstate Council on Legal Protection and Protection of Intellectual Property was established in accordance with the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Legal Protection and Protection of Intellectual Property and the establishment of the Interstate Council on Legal Protection and Protection of Intellectual Property dated November 19, 2010 in order to coordinate the joint activities of states - parties to the Agreement on improving the interstate system of protection and protection of intellectual property, counteractions to offenses in the sphere of intellectual property.

The agreement was signed by the heads of government of nine CIS member states: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

