President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the bill on cybersecurity, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The document stipulates the order and specifics of ensuring the security of information infrastructure in strategically important spheres.

The communication systems of all forms of ownership are subject to the cybersecurity. The national information resources are processed in communication systems and used in the interests of the state bodies, local self-government bodies, law enforcement agencies and military units, in the fields of e-management, e-government services, e-commerce, e-document management, Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state news agency said.

During the governmental meeting, the president emphasized the timeliness and relevance of the adoption of this law to protect the sovereignty, interests of the country, prevent threats to the network security, as well as ensure public order, legal rights and interests of organizations and citizens, Altyn Asyr TV channel said.

