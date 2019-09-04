By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Thanks to the fruitful economic ties, as well as the commonality of their strategic interests, Iran and Turkey maintain their relations at a high level.

Turkish statistical agencies have published information on Turkey’s exports to neighboring Iran. The total value of Turkish exports to Iran in July amounted to $219 million, which is a growth by 14.5 percent compared to the same month of 2018.

However, the Turkish exports to Iran in January-July 2019 fell by 7.1 percent year-on-year to $1.4 billion.

In recent years, Ankara and Tehran have stepped up efforts to expand bilateral trade, setting an annual target of $30 billion and signing several agreements to expand cooperation in various fields.

Turkey mainly exports boilers, equipment, including energy, cars, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, synthetic and artificial staple fibers to Iran. Turkey mainly imports fuel, mineral oils, bituminous materials, mineral wax, plastic products, tin and products from it from Iran.

The two countries reached an agreement on switching to settlements in national currencies in 2018.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz