By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Since coming to power last year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been constantly making statements which eventually turned out to be only rhetorical exercises. It seems that “prosperous” and “mighty” Armenia exists only as a figment of Pashinyan’s imagination. Meanwhile, after each rhetorical statement, his credibility among the population of Armenia is falling.

Armenian experts still actively discuss the recent amusing statements made by Pashinyan, where he said that the country must bring the population up to 5 million people by 2050, create 1.5 million work places, eliminate poverty and increase the GDP by 15 times.

He also set goals to have at least five Armenian technology companies worth more than $10 billion, raise the average salary sevenfold, as well as advance the Armenian army to the list of top-20 armies of the world.

Armenian experts rightly noticed that making such amusing statements, Pashinyan reminds the former president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. Armenians still remember his ridiculous statement about bringing the population up to 4 million people by 2040. Obviously, such unrealistic statements of both Sargsyan and Pashinyan are totally unjustified and are pure populism.

Armenian media have recently reported that over the first six months of 2019, the number of the country’s resident population dropped by 3,700 people. Moreover, Armenia’s Statistical Committee informed that as of June 2019, the resident population of Armenia was 2.96 million people. Compared to the same period of 2018, this indicator decreased by 8,200 people.

Moreover, the birth rate also went down. In the first half of this year the number of births in Armenia amounted to 16,111 people, but in the same period last year it was 16,261 people, and as of July 1, 2017 - 17,171 people.

In addition, as of July 1 this year, the number of deaths went up by 572 people compared to the same period last year.

Thus, the country becomes older, which leads to the shortage of young and promising personnel in almost all spheres of activity, which also has a negative effect on the replenishment of Armenia's armed forces, as well as on the formation of the budget through the taxpayers.

Meanwhile, emigration from Armenia to different countries, mainly to Russia, continues. The reason for this is the lack of new jobs and the low level of socio-economic development in Armenia.

The poor population in the country amounts to about one million people, and these people are ready to leave Armenia at the first opportunity.

Thus, it seems that Pashinyan and the population of Armenia live in different realities. The demography is deteriorating every year, the outflow of population continues, but Pashinyan, just like his predecessor Sargsyan, continues to make empty populist statements about increasing the population by more than 2 million people.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz