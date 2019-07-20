By Trend

The stock rate of dollar to tenge has surpassed the historical maximum of 384.68 tenge per dollar set in December 2018, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

The weighted average dollar rate amounted to 384.89 tenge on the evening session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) held on July 19.

On morning and afternoon sessions of KASE on July 15, one dollar cost 383.43 tenge, whereas on July 19 one dollar jumped to 384.87 tenge, which means that the national currency of Kazakhstan dropped in price against the US dollar by 1.44 tenge.

KASE states that at the evening trading session on July 19, the minimum rate was at the level of 384.60 tenge per dollar, the maximum equaled 384.98 tenge, and the closing rate was 384.90 tenge per dollar.

The volume of trading in US dollar amounted to over $59.280 million, and 183 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan (former Astana) and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 386 tenge and 387 tenge respectively.

As at July 19, 2019 the official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 384.39 tenge per one US dollar.

