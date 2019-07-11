By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Being a proven and reliable partner of Uzbekistan, Malaysia will play an active role in connecting Central Asia with countries in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, Uzbekistan can serve as a hub for exporting Malaysian products to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS.

Ravshan Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia, has held talks with Lim Seng Kok, founder of Malaysia's largest wholesale mall GM Klang Wholesale City.

GM Klang Wholesale City founded in 2009 is located in the largest Malaysian port of Klang, near Kuala Lumpur International Airport . Companies engaged in trading activities in this center also use Lazada, Shopee, and other online platforms to sell their products at a wholesale price throughout Malaysia. The shopping center consists of three blocks with a total area of ​​about 140,000 square meters, which can accommodate 2,500 retail outlets. Today, in this wholesale hub, companies from more than 20 countries of the world present their products.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, including by increasing the volume of export of Uzbek products to Malaysia, as well as its diversification.

Kok expressed interest in establishing cooperation with major Uzbek exporters and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support for the entry of Uzbek products into the Malaysian market.

At the negotiations, it was agreed that the Malaysian side will provide a room in the central pavilion of the GM Klang Wholesale City center for opening a trading house of Uzbekistan’s exported products.

Moreover, the sides agreed about the organization of Lim Seng Kok’s visit to Uzbekistan in October 2019 to consider the possibility of creating a similar large shopping center in the country.

