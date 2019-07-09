By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Due to its enormous potential, developing hydropower industry is the most efficient way to generate electricity for Uzbekistan.

The managements of Uzbekhydroenergo, the U.S. General Electric company and the Spanish company Grupo Cobra have held a meeting, where they, having analyzed the experience and existing potential, considered mutual cooperation in the field of construction and modernization of hydropower facilities.

In particular, the current stage of construction and modernization of hydropower plants (HPPs) in Uzbekistan, the possibilities of companies' participation in this process, and the involvement of international specialists were considered.

At the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of mutually beneficial cooperation, which aims to introduce modern technologies in the process of building and modernizing HPPs in Uzbekistan.

The memorandum will serve the development of the hydropower industry in the country. It is aimed at the cooperation of the parties in matters of technical audit, development of pre-project and project documentation, construction and installation works, equipment upgrade, concept development and feasibility studies for the construction of high-voltage power lines from HPPs in Tashkent region.

Three HPPs were commissioned in Uzbekistan in 2019, such as Tuyabuguz small HPP in the Tashkent region and two small HPPs as part of the cascade of the Big Fergana Canal in the Namangan region.

Until 2021, as many as 42 new HPPs are planned to be created and the 32 existing hydropower plants should be upgraded in the country.

