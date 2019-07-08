By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Tajikistan is highly interested in bringing to qualitatively new and high level cooperation with India, in particular, attracting investments for infrastructure projects.

The Indian government will build a highway worth $46.5 million in the city of Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. As the press service of the Dushanbe administration informed, the Indian government will allocate these funds on a grant basis.

Earlier, Dushanbe mayor Rustam Emomali and the Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan Somnath Ghosh launched the road construction.

The project envisages the construction of 9.2 km of eight-lane road in two directions, as well as the construction of an automobile bridge across the Great Gissar Canal, a railway line, two road junctions, sidewalks, road lighting and road signs.

Emomali instructed the responsible persons to implement the project on a high-quality international level and within the prescribed period.

The Indian Government provides financial and technical assistance to Tajikistan for the implementation of various projects. During his visit to Dushanbe in 2018, Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind said that his country would provide Tajikistan with $20 million in donations for development projects.

In 2002, India and Tajikistan signed an agreement on the reconstruction of the Ayni military airfield, located 25 km away from Dushanbe. In 2007, India invested money for the reconstruction of the airfield.

India rebuilt the hangars and air traffic control tower and also extended the runway to 3.2 km.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

