By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), held a meeting on July 1 on private sector development issues and regional integration with heads of ministries, departments, private sector representatives, and entrepreneurs of Tajikistan.

Davlatali Said, First Deputy Prime Minister, noted that Tajikistan considers the EBRD to be one of the main and reliable partners. He expressed gratitude to the bank’s management for establishing profitable cooperation.

EBRD has been operating in Tajikistan since 1993. In this country, EBRD focuses on stabilizing and rebuilding trust in the banking sector, developing private enterprises and agribusiness, improving the availability, reliability and quality of municipal services and improving the quality of energy supply, regulation and energy efficiency.

The Bank’s activities in the country are mainly focused on the development of the private sector, strengthening the financial sector, supporting infrastructure and improving energy quality. The EBRD also supports the management and economy of electricity, the population’s water supply, the improvement of public services and the development of the transport sector in Tajikistan.

---

