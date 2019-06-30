By Abdul Kerimkhanov

French car manufacturing corporation Groupe Renault plans to start producing budget cars in Uzbekistan, including the KWID hatchback, Uzbek media reported.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in France has held a meeting with the leadership of Groupe Renault.

The French representatives expressed interest in launching the production of Renault cars in Uzbekistan. In particular, it was noted that Uzbekistan is considered by the company as a potential key and long-term partner in Central Asia, in connection with which Renault attaches great importance to joint cooperation projects.

In 2018, about 6,000 Lada cars, also owned by the French company, were sold in Uzbekistan, which demonstrated the capacity of the country's car market and the interest of local consumers in the products manufactured by the company.

Based on the widespread demand and preferences in emerging markets, the auto concern management confirmed its readiness to set up the assembly of class A cars at the first stage with subsequent transition to other segments, as well as the phased production localization.

In particular, Renault is ready to start production of automobiles of the most popular KWID model, including for export to the markets of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

In order to discuss the possibility of setting up production, French company representative delegation plans to visit Uzbekistan in the near future.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz