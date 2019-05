By Trend

Morocco's coast guards rescued 117 illegal immigrants from Sub-Saharan African countries in the Mediterranean, the Moroccan army said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The migrants were on board three inflatable boats which ran into trouble in the Mediterranean sea, the army added.

According to the Moroccan Ministry of Interior, 88,761 migrants were prevented from leaving Morocco in 2018.

