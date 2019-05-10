By Trend

Turkey will purchase the US Patriot missile defense system, but at the same time, it will not refuse from Russian S-400,Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Reportedly, Turkey will officially express its intention to buy Patriot missile defense system in June.

Currently, Ankara and Washington are in talks on the price and conditions of the supply.

Earlier, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that in March the US proposed Turkey more beneficial conditions for buying Patriot than before. He noted that Ankara is considering those proposals of Washington.

On April 29, it was reported that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey in two cargoes.

The first cargo of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered in June this year, and the second one in July, according to the report. It is expected that in November 2019, the first F-35 fighters will be delivered to Turkey.

As was announced earlier, Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems may be installed in the south and west of Turkey.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 surfaced in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019. The supply of the S-400 air defense systems to Ankara cost $2.5 billion, head of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said in December 2017. Turkey is the first country, a NATO member to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz