By Trend

Municipal elections in Turkey were held in a democratic atmosphere, the people expressed their will, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement to the press in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Erdogan wished the results of these elections to bring success to the country.

President Erdogan noted that he was going to Ankara and giving a "balcony talk" there. “There I will comment on the election results,” Erdogan added.

The head of the republic noted that according to preliminary results, the tandem of the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) and the Party of the Nationalist Movement (MHP) is leading.

Erdogan said, that the preliminary results show, the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) headed by him "won and lost in various parts of the country, which is an indicator of democracy."

The municipal elections were held in Turkey today.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections. These include the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nominated the candidacy of ex-Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci for the post of the head of the Izmir municipality, as well as the candidacy of Binali Yildirim for the post of the head of the Istanbul municipality.

Municipal elections are held every 5 years in Turkey.

