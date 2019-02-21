By Trend

Iran has started military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz and in the north of the Indian Ocean in a territory of about 2 million square kilometers, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

At the opening ceremony of the military exercises, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Commander of Iranian Army Navy, stated that some of the military equipment will be used for the first time during the military exercises and a submarine will make its first shot.

According to Khanzadi, remote-controlled intelligence aircraft will be used in the military exercises.

Sea-land, sea, and land operations will be held during the military exercises.

