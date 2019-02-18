By Trend

The main equipment for the project to expand the production capacity of the Tengiz oil and gas field in Kazakhstan is being manufactured in Kazakhstan, South Korea and Italy, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"After pre-assembly of the equipment into modules, they will be sent to the Tengiz field for final assembly and installation. In the Italian city of Avenza, work continues to manufacture and supply gas turbine generator modules. Also, 12 modules were shipped by sea from South Korea," the field operator, Tengizchevroil informed.

It should be noted that more than 45,000 Kazakhs are engaged in the project to expand the Tengiz field. To date, more than 2,100 Kazakh companies have participated in the preliminary selection, of which more than 400 have received contracts.

Last year, production at the Tengiz field amounted to 28.6 million tons of crude oil, more than 1.3 million tons of liquefied gas, 9.2 billion cubic meters of dry gas and 2.5 million tons of sulfur.

Completion of new projects will increase production by about 12 million tons per year and the total production will reach 39 million tons.



