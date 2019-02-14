By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transferred his power to Vice-President Fuat Oktay, Trend reports via Turkish media outlet Resmi Gazete.

Erdogan is transferring presidential powers in connection with his trip to Russia, as part of which a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled.

It was earlier reported that the presidents of Turkey and Russia will discuss the crisis in Syrian Idlib in Sochi.

Erdogan’s visit to Sochi started on Feb. 14.

---

