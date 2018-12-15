By Trend

Up to 700 PKK terrorists remain in the southeastern mountainous parts of Turkey, the country's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Soylu noted that considering the intensity of military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces and severe weather conditions, it can be assumed that all PKK fighters will be completely eliminated during this winter.

The minister underlined that Turkey is determined to fight PKK.

Earlier, Soylu said that for the last two years (2017-2018), the Turkish Air Force eliminated 732 militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

