By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Russian State Duma ratified the protocol to the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the supply of oil and oil products, TASS reported.

The agreement was concluded in Bishkek on June 6, 2016, the protocol was signed on April 28, 2018 in Moscow. In accordance with the agreement, the Russian side does not charge export customs duties on oil and oil products supplied in the volume of domestic consumption of Kyrgyzstan, approved in the volume of indicative balances.

Regarding the volumes of deliveries exceeding indicative balances, export customs duties are payable to the budget of Russia, while for export purposes, exported oil products are subject to customs declaration in Russia.

Anastasia Bondarenko, the Deputy Energy Minister, said that main provisions of the protocol are aimed at restricting the use of temporary customs declaration for the supply of petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan to Russia. It will help optimize the process of such deliveries in order to prevent their unevenness depending on the actions of individual participants in foreign economic activity.

The Protocol provides that a temporary periodic customs declaration is applied in 2018 when exporting oil products from Russia to Kyrgyzstan by pipeline transport in accordance with indicative balances for 2018.

In other cases, temporary customs declarations for goods submitted for export of goods of group 27 of the unified Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity of the EAEU (mineral fuel, oil and its distillation products, bituminous substances and mineral waxes) from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, the actual export from Russia to Kyrgyzstan by which has not been produced shall be considered as not being sent.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia were established on March 20, 1992.

Kyrgyzstan has traditionally close relations with Russia - both countries are strategic partners, are included in such organizations and associations as the SCO, CSTO and the EEU.

Russia's exports to Kyrgyzstan following types of goods: mineral products; food products and agricultural raw materials; metals and products from them; chemical industry products; machinery, equipment and vehicles; wood and pulp and paper products; textiles and footwear.

The structure of Russian imports consists of the following groups of goods: cars, equipment and vehicles; metals and products from them; textiles and footwear; food products and agricultural raw materials; chemical industry products.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz