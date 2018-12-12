By Trend

Turkey is committed to a decisive fight against terrorism, both within the country and beyond its borders, Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Akar stressed that presently, Turkey is actively fighting terrorism in Syria's north.

On Jan. 20, 2018, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.

