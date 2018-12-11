By Trend

The volume of mutual trade of Kyrgyzstan with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January-October 2018 reached $ 1.9 billion and decreased by 4% compared with January-October 2017, Trend reports referring to kabar.kg.

At the same time, exports of goods increased by 1.2%, while import deliveries decreased by 5.5%. The largest share of the republic’s mutual trade with the EAEU member states involves Russia (65.6%) and Kazakhstan (32.6%).

The main share in the import of goods from Russia in January-October 2018 was accounted for by oil products (36.9%), ferrous metals and products made of them (8.3%), as well as natural gas (2.9%).

The export of goods to Russia was dominated by supply of clothing (38.3%), vegetables and fruits (8.2%), milk and dairy products (4.4%), waste and scrap of precious metals (3.6%).

The imports of goods from Kazakhstan were dominated by deliveries of ferrous metals and products made of them (11.9%), tobacco products (11%), petroleum products (8.2%), mineral and carbonated water with sugar (5%), wheat (4, 1%), coal (3.1%), and also cement (2.3%).

Exports of goods to Kazakhstan were dominated by ores and concentrates of precious metals (39.3%), clothing (6.3%), milk and dairy products (6.1%), float glass (5.4%), sugar ( 4.9%), bread and flour products (3.8%), as well as parts and accessories for cars and tractors (2.9%).

The total volume of foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan for 10 months of the current year amounted to $ 5.4 billion. The achieved figure indicates its growth by 6.7% compared to the same period last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz