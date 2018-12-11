By Abdul Kerimkhanov

German airline Lufthansa intends to resume flights to Uzbekistan. In particular, the airline plans to change flights on the route Frankfurt - Baku - Ashgabat to Frankfurt - Baku - Tashkent with a frequency of three times a week.

This was discussed during the talks between Lufthansa regional director in Russia and the CIS countries Ronald Schultz and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov, Uzbek media reported.

The meeting also considered the possibility of using the German airline regional airports in Karshi and Andijan on the principle of "open sky". Perhaps in the future, one of these airports will turn into a Lufthansa transit hub used for flights from Europe to South-East Asia.

The European company flew to Uzbekistan from 1993 to 2001, carrying out direct flights from Frankfurt to Tashkent and back. However, in 2001, cooperation with Uzbekistan was stopped. The resumption of flights was reported in March 2010 - then Lufthansa opened the route between the capital of Uzbekistan and Munich, but then the company turned off this direction.

Lufthansa is the largest German airline and, when combined with its subsidiaries, also the largest airline in Europe, in terms of fleet size, and the second largest airline in terms of passengers carried during 2016. It operates services to 18 domestic destinations and 197 international destinations in 78 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe, using a fleet of more than 270 aircraft.

The airline Lufthansa is the main structural part of the largest aviation concern in Europe, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Lufthansa Group). In 2017, the company's turnover amounted to 35.58 billion euros, net profit recorded at 2.37 billion euros. During the year, the concern transported about 130 million people, of which 65 million belonged directly to Lufthansa.

Currently, there is one airline in Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan Airways (Uzbekistan Airlines), which is responsible for all issues related to civil aviation. In the 10 months of the current year, the carrier served 2.6 million passengers, 1.2 million of them are in the CIS countries, 908,000 in non-CIS countries, and 510,000 in domestic flights.

In late November, Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on the reorganization of the monopolist. The national airline, in particular, will lose the right to manage airports and transfer control over the use of the country's airspace to the government.

Lufthansa's registered office and corporate headquarters are in Cologne. The main operations base, called Lufthansa Aviation Center, is at Lufthansa's primary hub at Frankfurt Airport, and its secondary hub is at Munich Airport where a secondary Flight Operations Center is maintained.

Lufthansa is Europe’s first and only 5-star airline and has thus joined the list of the world’s ten best premium airlines.

