By Trend

Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan called on partner countries to trade in national currency, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Presently, Turkey is trading with Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, and Qatar using national currency, the minister noted.

The minister stressed that trading in national currency will strengthen the countries' economies.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier called Muslim states to use national currencies in mutual trade operations.

In January-November 2018, Turkey's trade turnover reached $360.695 billion, having increased by 1.93 percent.

---

