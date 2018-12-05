By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discussed a project to create an assembly of agricultural machinery, cars and buses in Kyrgyzstan.

A delegation of Kyrgyzstan led by Kyrgyz Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov made a working visit to Tashkent on November 28, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan reported.

The main purpose of the visit was to discuss the implementation of intergovernmental agreements reached between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in the framework of the meetings of the presidents of the two countries in 2017.

Issues of promoting business contacts were also raised, and prospects for cooperation in trade, transport, and industry were discussed.

The parties discussed a project to create an assembly of agricultural machinery, assembly of cars and buses in Kyrgyzstan. Agreements were also reached on considering the possibility of creating a machine-technical station in the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan and the possibility of cooperation within the framework of a public-private partnership to provide passenger transportation services for Bishkek.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan also visited the first international exhibition fair Made in Uzbekistan, where a wide range of products manufactured in Uzbekistan was presented.

During the visit, bilateral meetings were held in the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Hokimiyate of Tashkent.

It was also stressed that during the summit meetings, the heads of the two states set the task to increase bilateral trade to $ 500 million.

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increased by 48 percent and amounted to $215.7 million in January-July 2018.

