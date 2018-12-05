By Trend

Iranian and Italian lawmakers in a meeting underlined cooperation in education field, IRNA reports.

Italy is a major destination for the Iranian students, Head of the Iranian delegation Assadalloh Abbasi said.

Abbasi called for promotion of cooperation between the Iranian and Italian academic centers and facilitating presence of Iranian students, there.

During the meeting, President of the Commission for Culture, Education and Science of the Chamber of Deputies in the XVIII legislature Luigi Gallo welcomed cooperation with Iranian academic and education centers.

He promised to resolve the problems of Iranian students in Italy.

---

