The government of Japan has provided the Emergency Management Service of Georgia with a second-hand fire engine, Agenda.ge reports.

The fire engine was designated for the Isani-Samgori area, but can be quickly transported to the rest of Tbilisi in emergency situations.

Official data show 3-4 thousand fire incidents occur every year in Tbilisi, approximately 10% of them take place in multi-story residential buildings. Therefore, high-grade fire equipment is essential for the Emergency Management Service of Georgia.

The project was organised within the framework of the “Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects”. The funding of the Embassy of Japan for this project is 99,733 USD.

The Opening Ceremony for “The Project for Provision of a Second-hand Fire Engine for Tbilisi” was held at the Training Center of Emergency Management Service earlier today.

The ceremony will be attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Georgia HE Mr. Tadaharu Uehara, leadership of the Emergency Management Services in Georgia, representatives of the Society for Promotion of Japanese Diplomacy and other partners and colleagues involved in implementation of the project.

The Human Security Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) provides assistance to relatively small projects and aims at improvement of human security in Georgia. It applies to projects in the fields of sustainable agriculture, environment protection, poverty alleviation, public health, education, social protection and others.

