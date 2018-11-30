By Abdul Kerimkhanov

A meeting with a delegation of Halliburton led by the Vice President for Business Development of the company in the Eurasia region, Vugar Mammadov, was held at Uzbekneftegaz JSC.

The parties noted that today the companies have formed a joint expert working group on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed in St. Petersburg on May 26, 2018, and the coordinators of interaction have been identified.

Based on the tasks set, Uzbekneftegaz JSC suggested that Halliburton cooperates in the field of intensifying the production of hydrocarbons from already discovered and long-developed fields under the terms of a risk-service contract.

Representatives of Halliburton noted that the company will consider the possibility of creating a joint venture to provide services in the oil and gas sector.

At the same time, representatives of the company stressed that they would provide full support in creating the National Oil and Gas Database and expressed their readiness to participate in the pilot project “Digital Field”.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With over 55,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

Halliburton's major business segment is the Energy Services Group (ESG). It offers a broad array of products and services to upstream oil and gas customers worldwide through fourteen product service lines: Artificial Lift, Cementing, Completion Tools, Multi-Chem, Pipeline & Process Services, Production Enhancement, Production Solutions, Baroid, Drill Bits & Services, Landmark Software & Services, Sperry Drilling, Testing & Subsea, Wireline & Perforating, and Consulting & Project Management.

