By Trend

Last week, 35 deals were registered at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, the Exchange said in a message.

Businessmen from Afghanistan purchased hydrotreated diesel fuel and base oil.

In addition, high density polyethylene, colorless sheet glass, cotton wool and motor transport were sold to businessmen from Russia, the UAE, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Estonia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The total amount of transactions exceeded $10.744 million.

Businesses and organizations of all ownership forms, residents of Turkmenistan and other countries can participate in the exchange trading by acquisition of a broker place or signing of service contract with exchange brokers.

Petrochemicals, cotton fiber, local textile and chemical production are the main exports.

