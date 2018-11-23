By Trend

Once the 350-kilometer Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway is commissioned, it will connect India’s Mumbai to Finland’s Helsinki, Iranian MP Davoud Mohammadi said in an interview with IRNA.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 164-kilometer Qazvin-Rasht railway commissioned in test mode Nov. 22.

He added that the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway is a national and important railway project of Iran. In addition to Tehran, Alborz, Qazvin and Gilan provinces will benefit from this railway, he said.

He noted that however laying the Qazvin-Rasht railway started 10 years ago, huge investments were made in the last six years and great progress was observed in this project.

“This railway will reduce rail traffic jams and traffic accidents as well as make it possible to decrease energy consumption,” he said. “Transportation of 10 million tons of cargo, 3.85 million passengers per year is one of the goals of the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway project.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz