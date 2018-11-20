By Trend

Most members of the European Union (EU) now have access to at least three gas supply sources, said European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

“Energy security was a central element when we started talking about the energy union. In the context of experiences of energy supply disruptions in 2009, this issue was the main concern. The questions were: how can we reduce dependencies? How can we increase diversification? And how can we establish legal guarantees so that such a situation is not repeated?” he said in an interview with EURACTIV.

“Over the past two years, we have achieved a good deal. Most member states now have access to at least three sources of gas supply, the legal guarantees were increased and no member states can now be pushed into a contract that is incompatible with EU law.”

Also, Sefcovic noted that transparency over the member states’ sources of energy supply was also increased, so that there is now better assessment of whether there is a threat to supply security.

“Diversification is, for example, increased by the fact that there has been heavy investment in LNG [liquefied natural gas] terminals, which better connects us to the global energy market. Overall, we are in a significantly better situation today for these reasons,” he added.

One of the priority energy projects for the European Union is the Southern Gas Corridor, which envisages transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

On May 29, Baku hosted the launch ceremony of the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline. The next stage is the commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, through which gas will flow into Turkey and further to Europe.

