By Trend

The Iranian Guardian Council’s remarks about the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) bill will be considered in the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Ardeshir Nourian, a member of the Commission, said in an interview with IRNA.

He said the Guardian Council considered the Parliament's decisions, including four FATF bills, whether they are in conformity with Sharia law and the Constitution, and voiced its remarks regarding 23 provisions.

Nourian said the Guardian Council’s remarks will be considered on Nov. 18 at an extraordinary session.

