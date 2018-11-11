By Trend

Iran Economy and Finance Minister has rejected rumors of fuel price hike.

"So far no plans to rise energy prices. Research centers have provided packages that are under consideration and no decision has been made so far,” Iran Economy and Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand told IRIB.

"The Family Support Packages will also be provided by the end of the month. The goal is to aid people with dignity," he noted.

"It is expected that fuel price will fall in accordance to the decline of foreign exchange currency rate.” said Dejpasand.

Recently the MP and member of parliament’s economy committee Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi noted the conditions of the new governmental support package.

"According to government and parliament agreement, the support package will cover government employees, workers, people under the sponsorships of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, the State Welfare Organization, pensioners and all those who receive less than 30 million rial salary per month."

"The first package will be in cash and on the next step it will contain food that will be distributed among the recipients,” she added.