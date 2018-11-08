By Trend

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, will help the government of Uzbekistan to increase access to a quality dialysis care for patients suffering from kidney failure, the press service of IFC said.

With more than 1,000 patients on the wait list for this life-saving medical service, this will be an important project for the country. As transaction advisor, IFC will assist the Ministry of Health to design a public-private partnership and to attract qualified private investors to deliver dialysis to Uzbek patients in line with the best industry standards.

One or more private investors will be selected through an open competitive international bidding process to finance, equip, maintain, and operate several dialysis centers throughout the country.

